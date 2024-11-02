Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $307,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of XMLV opened at $60.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $877.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

