Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 198 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

