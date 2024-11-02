Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,439 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $63.61 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.84 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.