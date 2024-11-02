Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

