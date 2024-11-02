Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 235.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $42.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

