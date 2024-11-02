Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 78 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $211.99 and a fifty-two week high of $349.74.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

