Financial Freedom LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 389.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

