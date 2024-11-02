Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stake Raised by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at $98,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 150.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FISI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.89. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Financial Institutions

About Financial Institutions

(Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.