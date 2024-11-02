First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $40,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 120.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,926.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,942.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,836.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,359.29 and a 52-week high of $2,174.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $55.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.