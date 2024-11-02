First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Sells $97,458.00 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) insider James R. Shank sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $97,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,951.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 94.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 164,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 41.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 302,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 176.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

