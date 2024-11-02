First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

