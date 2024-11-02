First Interstate Bank Acquires 211 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NIKE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,584,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

