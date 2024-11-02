First Interstate Bank Has $470,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RTX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE RTX traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.