First Interstate Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 37,169,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,312,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $22.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

