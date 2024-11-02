First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 146 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,720,000 after buying an additional 647,096 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

