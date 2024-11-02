First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 3,883 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $85.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.63%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

