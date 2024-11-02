First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 170,483 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 63,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $58.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,460.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,886 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

