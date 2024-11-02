First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,040 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.37. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.