First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 5,892 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 535,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,333,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,645,000 after acquiring an additional 490,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 987,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 190.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 313,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $21,138,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB opened at $57.50 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

