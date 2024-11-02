First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,525 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,013 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 386.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

