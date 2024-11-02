First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,077,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

DOC stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

