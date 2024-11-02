First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.99. 6,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3823 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.