First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.99. 6,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3823 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
