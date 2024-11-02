Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI opened at $202.22 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

