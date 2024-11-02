Five Star Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

FSBC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.19. 61,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $643.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

FSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $46,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

