On October 30, 2024, Flutter Entertainment plc submitted a block listing application for its ordinary shares. The announcement, released via the Regulatory News Service in London, was made to comply with disclosure requirements outlined by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The announcement, furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing, details the block listing application process for Flutter Entertainment’s ordinary shares. This filing includes various schemes such as the Flutter Entertainment PLC Deferred Share Incentive Plan, Flutter Entertainment PLC ShareSave Scheme, Flutter Entertainment PLC 2015 Medium Term Incentive Plan, Flutter Entertainment PLC 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan, Flutter Entertainment PLC Restricted Share Plan, The Stars Group Inc. Equity Incentive Plan, Betfair Group PLC 2009 Long Term Incentive Plan, Betfair Group PLC Deferred Share Incentive Plan, and Amaya Gaming Group Inc. Stock Option Plan.

The block listing application shows the balance of unallotted securities under each scheme, any increases in the block scheme, and the number of securities issued or allotted during the reporting period. Additionally, it highlights the remaining balance of unissued or unallotted shares at the end of the period for each scheme.

Important to note, the Betfair Group plc 2009 Long Term Incentive Plan has concluded, and all options have been either exercised or lapsed. As a result, the Block Listing for this plan has been canceled. Similarly, the Betfair Group plc Deferred Share Incentive Plan, Amaya Gaming Group Inc. Stock Option Plan, among others, have also reached their conclusion, leading to the closure of their Block Listings.

For further information, interested parties can reach out to Fiona Gildea, Deputy Company Secretary, at +35317790022.

