Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.92.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $231.20 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $252.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $70,371,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $9,024,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $395,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

