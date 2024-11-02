Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 45,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,363 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $482.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.64. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

