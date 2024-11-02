Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,746 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.14 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

