Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 418% from the previous session’s volume of 699 shares.The stock last traded at $85.99 and had previously closed at $86.99.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

