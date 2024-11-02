Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.97. 95,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 67,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Fortescue Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

