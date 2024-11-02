Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading 2.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Fraport Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

