Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.57. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 45,443 shares traded.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$132.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

