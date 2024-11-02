FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

FRP Stock Performance

FRP stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. FRP has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $551.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Insider Activity at FRP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

In other FRP news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $49,093.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,349.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FRP news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $49,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,349.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,650. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,589 shares of company stock valued at $342,079 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FRP by 119.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after acquiring an additional 968,822 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FRP by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FRP by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

