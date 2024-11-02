FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $25.41 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $26.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

