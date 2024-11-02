Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys 440 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $177.09. 765,603 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.35.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

