Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys 843 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $131.71. 509,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $137.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.37%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

