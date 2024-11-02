Fullcircle Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 157.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.27. 1,381,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,692. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.