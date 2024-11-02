Fullcircle Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after buying an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Prologis by 267.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.40. 3,941,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,790. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

