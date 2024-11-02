Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $486,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 416,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.