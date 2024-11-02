Fullcircle Wealth LLC Invests $332,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.03.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.99. 6,189,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

