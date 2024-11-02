Fullcircle Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IDHQ traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,855. The stock has a market cap of $280.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

