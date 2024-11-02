FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 191,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 76.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 671,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 321.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 566,367 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 612.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FutureFuel by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in FutureFuel by 203.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

