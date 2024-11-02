GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 38,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $55,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,280 shares in the company, valued at $677,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $55,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,560.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $9,577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,261,000 after buying an additional 342,178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 14.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 209,861 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 659.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GameStop by 226.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Price Performance

GME opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 172.55 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

