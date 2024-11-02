Gems (GEMS) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Gems (GEMS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Gems has a market cap of $108.02 million and $6.39 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,225.51 or 0.99925964 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,222.02 or 0.99920921 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,817,114 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. Gems’ official website is gems.vip.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.24926985 USD and is up 18.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,490,745.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.