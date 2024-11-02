Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 194125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Gen Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.41 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

