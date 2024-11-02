General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.31 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

