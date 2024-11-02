Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells $88,801.80 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 22,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $88,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,773,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,753.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $196,020.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $33,054.43.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $68,659.22.

GETY stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Getty Images by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GETY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie cut their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

