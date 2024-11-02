Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $6,611,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 101.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $1,096,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $545.54 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.