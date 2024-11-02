Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KXI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000.

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

