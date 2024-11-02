Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 663,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 191,527 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.